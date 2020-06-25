11201 Norton Avenue

Amenities
Come and check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located right off Red Bridge Road and I-49, close to Warford Elementary!
Featuring beautiful hardwood floor, a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances.
This home also features an unfinished basement space and attached 2 car garage, perfect for additional storage!
Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.