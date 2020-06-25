All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

11201 Norton Avenue

11201 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11201 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Come and check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located right off Red Bridge Road and I-49, close to Warford Elementary!

Featuring beautiful hardwood floor, a completely updated kitchen with granite countertops and updated appliances.

This home also features an unfinished basement space and attached 2 car garage, perfect for additional storage!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 Norton Avenue have any available units?
11201 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11201 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 11201 Norton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11201 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11201 Norton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11201 Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11201 Norton Avenue offers parking.
Does 11201 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 11201 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11201 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11201 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11201 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
