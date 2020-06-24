All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

11200 Crystal Avenue

11200 Crystal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Crystal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
This home is tiled throughout perfectly matching the wall color. Everything looks very crisp and clean. You will need to take a look to see all of the potential. Schedule your convenient self guided tour today and apply!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have any available units?
11200 Crystal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11200 Crystal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Crystal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Crystal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Crystal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue offer parking?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have a pool?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Crystal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Crystal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
