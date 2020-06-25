All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11129 Blue Ridge Blvd
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

11129 Blue Ridge Blvd

11129 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11129 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in KC! - Act fast on this large home in Kansas City, MO that accepts all types of vouchers! This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has plenty of room for your family or group of roommates to spread out in. You walk straight into the living room that has a lot of windows and natural light. There is an open flow straight into the kitchen area; off the kitchen is a large bonus room (there is no closet so cannot be bedroom) that leads straight out to the screened in back porch and large fenced in yard. The bedrooms and one bathroom are conveniently located near one another. There is a nice mud room in between the garage and kitchen that also has the access to the unfinished basement area. Pets are accepted here with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/pet added to the monthly rent.

ALL VOUCHER TYPES ARE ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY!

Tenant is responsible for:
*All utilities
*All lawn care

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income
*No evictions
*No felonies
*3 years good rental history

Inquire with us now for more information and/or to setup a viewing!

(RLNE5044502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
11129 Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11129 Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11129 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary