11129 Blue Ridge Blvd

Spacious home in KC! - Act fast on this large home in Kansas City, MO that accepts all types of vouchers! This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has plenty of room for your family or group of roommates to spread out in. You walk straight into the living room that has a lot of windows and natural light. There is an open flow straight into the kitchen area; off the kitchen is a large bonus room (there is no closet so cannot be bedroom) that leads straight out to the screened in back porch and large fenced in yard. The bedrooms and one bathroom are conveniently located near one another. There is a nice mud room in between the garage and kitchen that also has the access to the unfinished basement area. Pets are accepted here with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/pet added to the monthly rent.



ALL VOUCHER TYPES ARE ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY!



Tenant is responsible for:

*All utilities

*All lawn care



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income

*No evictions

*No felonies

*3 years good rental history



Inquire with us now for more information and/or to setup a viewing!



(RLNE5044502)