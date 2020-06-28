All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

1112 Olive Street

1112 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Independence Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kansas City is just recently painted with fresh, new carpet. Lots of kitchen cabinet space for storage with a lovely deck right off the dining room for easy entertaining overlooking the large backyard. You'll love all the extra space in the basement!

Sorry no pets.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Olive Street have any available units?
1112 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1112 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

