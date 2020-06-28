1112 Olive Street

Amenities
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kansas City is just recently painted with fresh, new carpet. Lots of kitchen cabinet space for storage with a lovely deck right off the dining room for easy entertaining overlooking the large backyard. You'll love all the extra space in the basement!
Sorry no pets.
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.