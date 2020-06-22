All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard

11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard is a ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 936 sf of comfortable living space. Enjoy the cozy living room area that is right off the kitchen for easy access. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting throughout. The cook friendly kitchen comes with white cabinetry and white appliances and provides more than enough space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are spacious in size and offers an ample amount of closet space. Bathrooms have been given an update to give them a more up-to-date look and feel. The finished basement has an additional living room as well as a room that could be used as another bedroom. The fully fenced in backyard is great for entertaining on the covered back patio area and a perfect spot to cook out. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
