11119 Blue Ridge Boulevard is a ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 936 sf of comfortable living space. Enjoy the cozy living room area that is right off the kitchen for easy access. Wall-to-wall earth toned carpeting throughout. The cook friendly kitchen comes with white cabinetry and white appliances and provides more than enough space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Bedrooms are spacious in size and offers an ample amount of closet space. Bathrooms have been given an update to give them a more up-to-date look and feel. The finished basement has an additional living room as well as a room that could be used as another bedroom. The fully fenced in backyard is great for entertaining on the covered back patio area and a perfect spot to cook out. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.