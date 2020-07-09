1103 Northeast 119th Terrace

Amenities

This 1-1/2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Located in quiet culd-de-sac of Fairfield Subdivision. North KC Schools with Staley High School. New interior paint. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen has hard wood floors, lots of cabinets, pantry with roll out shelves. Sliding door walks out to deck which backs to trees. Master on main level with large walk-in closet and full bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Laundry is located on the main level as well. Three bedrooms upstairs with full bath and nice size bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the property.Full basement, unfinished, but lots of room for storage or rec room. This home is a non-smoking home. Pets are not possible at this property. Please call the office prior to submitting an application, as the fees are non-refundable. Home is in an association which includes a walking trail. Resident is responsible for HOA fees, currently $100 per year.

