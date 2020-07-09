All apartments in Kansas City
1103 Northeast 119th Terrace
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:54 PM

1103 Northeast 119th Terrace

1103 Northeast 119th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Northeast 119th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 1-1/2 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Located in quiet culd-de-sac of Fairfield Subdivision. North KC Schools with Staley High School. New interior paint. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen has hard wood floors, lots of cabinets, pantry with roll out shelves. Sliding door walks out to deck which backs to trees. Master on main level with large walk-in closet and full bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Laundry is located on the main level as well. Three bedrooms upstairs with full bath and nice size bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the property.Full basement, unfinished, but lots of room for storage or rec room. This home is a non-smoking home. Pets are not possible at this property. Please call the office prior to submitting an application, as the fees are non-refundable. Home is in an association which includes a walking trail. Resident is responsible for HOA fees, currently $100 per year.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have any available units?
1103 Northeast 119th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have?
Some of 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Northeast 119th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Northeast 119th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

