Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1100 West 77th Terrace
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:42 PM

1100 West 77th Terrace

1100 West 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1100 West 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this gorgeous fully renovated Waldo Tudor!
Home has rare first floor master with French doors to back patio.
Beautifully updated bathroom with walk in shower.
Two bedrooms upstairs, one with a large bonus sitting room with built-in shelves and cedar closet.
Second floor full bath with updated tile, vanity and modern finishes.
Hardwood Floor's throughout. Decorative fireplace.
Beautiful living and dining space with a sunporch.
Large refinished kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, marble tile backsplash, new quartz countertops, open shelving with a modern farmhouse feel!
Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
One car attached garage.
Basement washer dryer hook up.
Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer/trash.
Cat or small dog under 25 lbs. acceptable with $500 deposit, $250 nonrefundable.
Hurry now, this won't last! Email or text!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

