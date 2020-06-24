1100 West 77th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this gorgeous fully renovated Waldo Tudor!

Home has rare first floor master with French doors to back patio.

Beautifully updated bathroom with walk in shower.

Two bedrooms upstairs, one with a large bonus sitting room with built-in shelves and cedar closet.

Second floor full bath with updated tile, vanity and modern finishes.

Hardwood Floor's throughout. Decorative fireplace.

Beautiful living and dining space with a sunporch.

Large refinished kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, marble tile backsplash, new quartz countertops, open shelving with a modern farmhouse feel!

Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.

One car attached garage.

Basement washer dryer hook up.

Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer/trash.

Cat or small dog under 25 lbs. acceptable with $500 deposit, $250 nonrefundable.

Hurry now, this won't last! Email or text!