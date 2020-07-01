All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:44 PM

Location

10930 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This charming 3bd/2bth home in Ruskin Heights is ready for immediate move in. You'll enjoy this open, easily accessible floor plan that offers lots of natural light. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your updated kitchen with plenty of counter top space and appliances that are included. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

