Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10631 Walrond Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10631 Walrond Ave

10631 Walrond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10631 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10631 Walrond Ave. Kansas City, MO 64137
$1,100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Property allows for pets
Laundry: Hookups
Basement: Finished bedroom
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Large Home - Great updates
This 4 bedroom home has just had a fresh coat a paint on the inside and fresh carpets put in upstairs. There is an automatic two car garage and plenty of storage in the large shed out in the spacious backyard. The backyard has a concrete patio space great for hosting. The basement finished room has its own full bath and closet. Don't miss this opportunity, hurry fast!

*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com

Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.

LEASE TERMS

*No evictions or felonies in the last 8 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com

DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 Walrond Ave have any available units?
10631 Walrond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10631 Walrond Ave have?
Some of 10631 Walrond Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 Walrond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Walrond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Walrond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10631 Walrond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10631 Walrond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10631 Walrond Ave does offer parking.
Does 10631 Walrond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 Walrond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Walrond Ave have a pool?
No, 10631 Walrond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10631 Walrond Ave have accessible units?
No, 10631 Walrond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Walrond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10631 Walrond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
