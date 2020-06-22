Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10631 Walrond Ave. Kansas City, MO 64137

$1,100/mo



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: Property allows for pets

Laundry: Hookups

Basement: Finished bedroom

House Size: Approx. ___ square feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Large Home - Great updates

This 4 bedroom home has just had a fresh coat a paint on the inside and fresh carpets put in upstairs. There is an automatic two car garage and plenty of storage in the large shed out in the spacious backyard. The backyard has a concrete patio space great for hosting. The basement finished room has its own full bath and closet. Don't miss this opportunity, hurry fast!



*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com



Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.



LEASE TERMS



*No evictions or felonies in the last 8 years

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans

*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.

DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.