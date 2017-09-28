All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 18 2019 at 3:58 AM

10618 North Grand Avenue

10618 North Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10618 North Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bed 3 Bath on a HUGE Lot in Staley HS Attendance area. HUGE Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen/Dining Space Includes ALL Kitchen Appliances! Spacious Master Suite! Plus 2 More Nice Bedrooms and a Full
Bath on the Main Floor! Basement is Finished with a Large Family Room, 4th Bedroom and 3rd Full Bath! Big Yard
offers, Fence, and Fantastic 2-Tier Deck! 2-Car Garage. Great Opportunity to Live within Walking Distance of Schools! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 North Grand Avenue have any available units?
10618 North Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10618 North Grand Avenue have?
Some of 10618 North Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 North Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10618 North Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 North Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10618 North Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10618 North Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10618 North Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 10618 North Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10618 North Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 North Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 10618 North Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10618 North Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10618 North Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 North Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10618 North Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
