10618 North Grand Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 Bed 3 Bath on a HUGE Lot in Staley HS Attendance area. HUGE Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen/Dining Space Includes ALL Kitchen Appliances! Spacious Master Suite! Plus 2 More Nice Bedrooms and a Full

Bath on the Main Floor! Basement is Finished with a Large Family Room, 4th Bedroom and 3rd Full Bath! Big Yard

offers, Fence, and Fantastic 2-Tier Deck! 2-Car Garage. Great Opportunity to Live within Walking Distance of Schools! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.