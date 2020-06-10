All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:40 PM

10609 Eastern Avenue

10609 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kansas City has plenty to offer! Walk in the front door into your formal living room. Great for entertaining, or reading a book. This flows right into your dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space! Just past the dining room is a large family room. Room enough to sit back and entertain, plus additional space to spread out! All the rooms are spacious, with a full bath attached to the master bedroom.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit:
www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.Rental

Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 7/26/19Pet

Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
10609 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10609 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10609 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10609 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10609 Eastern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10609 Eastern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

