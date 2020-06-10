10609 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kansas City has plenty to offer! Walk in the front door into your formal living room. Great for entertaining, or reading a book. This flows right into your dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space! Just past the dining room is a large family room. Room enough to sit back and entertain, plus additional space to spread out! All the rooms are spacious, with a full bath attached to the master bedroom.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. For more pet information, please visit:

www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualificationsTo apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.Rental



Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 7/26/19Pet



Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.