10419 Northwest 86th Street

Amenities
Updated home in KC, MO.
This house includes a beautiful living space with tall, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, peninsula for extra seating, tall ceilings, and lots of cabinet space. There is a second living space with fire place.
Master bedroom is a great size with trace ceiling. Master bath includes dual vanity with soaking tub and shower. The 2 additional bedrooms are a great size with good closet space.
There is a laundry closet on main living area near bedrooms.
New paint, new carpet, and new flooring throughout.
Great deck area for entertaining that overlooks a scenic pond view.
Nearby Schools:
Hawthorn Elementary
Congress Middle
Park Hill High
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.