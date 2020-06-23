All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10419 Northwest 86th Street

10419 NW 86 Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10419 NW 86 Ct, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Updated home in KC, MO.
This house includes a beautiful living space with tall, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, peninsula for extra seating, tall ceilings, and lots of cabinet space. There is a second living space with fire place.
Master bedroom is a great size with trace ceiling. Master bath includes dual vanity with soaking tub and shower. The 2 additional bedrooms are a great size with good closet space.
There is a laundry closet on main living area near bedrooms.
New paint, new carpet, and new flooring throughout.
Great deck area for entertaining that overlooks a scenic pond view.

Nearby Schools:
Hawthorn Elementary
Congress Middle
Park Hill High

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have any available units?
10419 Northwest 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have?
Some of 10419 Northwest 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10419 Northwest 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10419 Northwest 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 Northwest 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10419 Northwest 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street offer parking?
No, 10419 Northwest 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10419 Northwest 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have a pool?
No, 10419 Northwest 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 10419 Northwest 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 Northwest 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10419 Northwest 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
