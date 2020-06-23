10419 Northwest 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated home in KC, MO.

This house includes a beautiful living space with tall, vaulted ceilings, and large windows. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances, peninsula for extra seating, tall ceilings, and lots of cabinet space. There is a second living space with fire place.

Master bedroom is a great size with trace ceiling. Master bath includes dual vanity with soaking tub and shower. The 2 additional bedrooms are a great size with good closet space.

There is a laundry closet on main living area near bedrooms.

New paint, new carpet, and new flooring throughout.

Great deck area for entertaining that overlooks a scenic pond view.



Nearby Schools:

Hawthorn Elementary

Congress Middle

Park Hill High



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.