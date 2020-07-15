103 N Clinton Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

HUGE - 5 Bd/3 Bth Historic Northeast House! $1200/Month - Tons of character in this spacious historic northeast home! Newly rehabbed with fresh paint, kitchen backsplash, rejuvenated floors, and new carpet! Desirable location in historic northeast KC. Great front porch! Tons of space! Willing to work with Section 8!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent.



