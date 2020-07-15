All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 103 N Clinton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
103 N Clinton Place
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

103 N Clinton Place

103 North Clinton Place · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 North Clinton Place, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 103 N Clinton Place · Avail. now

$1,400

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
HUGE - 5 Bd/3 Bth Historic Northeast House! $1200/Month - Tons of character in this spacious historic northeast home! Newly rehabbed with fresh paint, kitchen backsplash, rejuvenated floors, and new carpet! Desirable location in historic northeast KC. Great front porch! Tons of space! Willing to work with Section 8!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE2084963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 N Clinton Place have any available units?
103 N Clinton Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 N Clinton Place have?
Some of 103 N Clinton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 N Clinton Place currently offering any rent specials?
103 N Clinton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 N Clinton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 N Clinton Place is pet friendly.
Does 103 N Clinton Place offer parking?
Yes, 103 N Clinton Place offers parking.
Does 103 N Clinton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 N Clinton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 N Clinton Place have a pool?
No, 103 N Clinton Place does not have a pool.
Does 103 N Clinton Place have accessible units?
No, 103 N Clinton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 103 N Clinton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 N Clinton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 103 N Clinton Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity