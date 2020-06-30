102 East 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114 Waldo
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom house in the Waldo area! This house has lots of storage! Brand new kitchen! Brand new Roof! The upper level has a huge master AND an awesome loft area! There is also a detached 2 car garage in the back as well as a covered porch area! Check out this cute house today! Check out our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 E 80th Ter have any available units?
102 E 80th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.