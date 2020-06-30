102 E 80th Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom house in the Waldo area! This house has lots of storage! Brand new kitchen! Brand new Roof! The upper level has a huge master AND an awesome loft area! There is also a detached 2 car garage in the back as well as a covered porch area! Check out this cute house today! Check out our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your tour today!