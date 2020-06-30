All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

102 E 80th Ter

102 East 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

102 East 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom house in the Waldo area! This house has lots of storage! Brand new kitchen! Brand new Roof! The upper level has a huge master AND an awesome loft area! There is also a detached 2 car garage in the back as well as a covered porch area! Check out this cute house today! Check out our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E 80th Ter have any available units?
102 E 80th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 E 80th Ter have?
Some of 102 E 80th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E 80th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
102 E 80th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E 80th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 102 E 80th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 102 E 80th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 102 E 80th Ter offers parking.
Does 102 E 80th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 E 80th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E 80th Ter have a pool?
No, 102 E 80th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 102 E 80th Ter have accessible units?
No, 102 E 80th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E 80th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E 80th Ter has units with dishwashers.

