Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1007 West 75th Street

1007 West 75th Street · (816) 839-5503 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 West 75th Street · Avail. now

$2,390

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza and Brookside. It is perfect for a family or for four roommates who will each enjoy a remodeled private bathroom, stainless kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, custom closet system, enclosed utility room with full-size washer dryer and secure garage parking for two cars plus off street for two more. All services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional fees for parking. Pets Welcome.

(RLNE2808637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 West 75th Street have any available units?
1007 West 75th Street has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 West 75th Street have?
Some of 1007 West 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1007 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 West 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1007 West 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1007 West 75th Street offers parking.
Does 1007 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 West 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 1007 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1007 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 1007 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
