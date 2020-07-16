1007 West 75th Street

Amenities
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza and Brookside. It is perfect for a family or for four roommates who will each enjoy a remodeled private bathroom, stainless kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, custom closet system, enclosed utility room with full-size washer dryer and secure garage parking for two cars plus off street for two more. All services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional fees for parking. Pets Welcome.
(RLNE2808637)