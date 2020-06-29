3333 S Oxford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice first floor apartment in an Independence 4-plex. Come meet the neighbors. Off street parking and access to a storage area and washer dryer hookups in the basement.



Apply on-line at:

https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Note the following:



1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease is fraud and will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.



Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.