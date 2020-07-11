Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Independence, MO with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
15 Units Available
Country Club Plaza
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
39 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,253
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,277
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
4 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
South Plaza
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Westside North
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1064 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Rosedale
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
85 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
9 Units Available
Waldo
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Independence, MO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Independence apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Independence apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

