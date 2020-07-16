All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 440 South Hanley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, MO
/
440 South Hanley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

440 South Hanley

440 South Hanley Road · (314) 677-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clayton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

440 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Super Clayton location within walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Second floor apartment with deck facing Hanley. There is a small patch of backyard for pets to get some fresh air. Newer kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, large living room with decorative fireplace, dining room, 2 bedrooms, walk in closet with custom cabinetry in MBR, all wood floors, one tuck under parking spot and one additional parking space in rear of building. Washer/dryer hook-up and a 6 x 6 storage unit in a shared basement area. Occupancy available immediately. Pets allowed (no cats) with deposit and owners approval. No smoking property. Barbecuing allowed on deck. $75.00 Flat Rate for Water Sewer and Trash per month. Tenant is responsible for monthly Electric and Gas. ***Lower unit was under contract in less than 8 days. Dont wait too long or you will miss out!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 South Hanley have any available units?
440 South Hanley has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 South Hanley have?
Some of 440 South Hanley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 South Hanley currently offering any rent specials?
440 South Hanley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 South Hanley pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 South Hanley is pet friendly.
Does 440 South Hanley offer parking?
Yes, 440 South Hanley offers parking.
Does 440 South Hanley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 South Hanley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 South Hanley have a pool?
No, 440 South Hanley does not have a pool.
Does 440 South Hanley have accessible units?
No, 440 South Hanley does not have accessible units.
Does 440 South Hanley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 South Hanley has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 South Hanley have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 South Hanley does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 440 South Hanley?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave
Clayton, MO 63105
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave
Clayton, MO 63105

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms
Clayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly Places
Clayton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fontbonne UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity