440 South Hanley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Super Clayton location within walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shopping. Second floor apartment with deck facing Hanley. There is a small patch of backyard for pets to get some fresh air. Newer kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, large living room with decorative fireplace, dining room, 2 bedrooms, walk in closet with custom cabinetry in MBR, all wood floors, one tuck under parking spot and one additional parking space in rear of building. Washer/dryer hook-up and a 6 x 6 storage unit in a shared basement area. Occupancy available immediately. Pets allowed (no cats) with deposit and owners approval. No smoking property. Barbecuing allowed on deck. $75.00 Flat Rate for Water Sewer and Trash per month. Tenant is responsible for monthly Electric and Gas. ***Lower unit was under contract in less than 8 days. Dont wait too long or you will miss out!***