90 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO with gym
1 of 1
1 of 45
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 55
1 of 136
1 of 44
1 of 41
1 of 38
1 of 145
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 4
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 22
The city of Clayton, Missouri, celebrated its centennial in 2013. It's hard to believe this city of 15,000 has survived this long, considering its first stream of revenue came from a tax on dogs!
Just outside St. Louis, Missouri, you will find the posh city of Clayton. Lavish homes, eye-catching architecture and its storybook appearance make it a perfect setting to film "Desperate Housewives." The city is a picture perfect place to live, with art boutiques, one of a kind eateries and clothing stores. Residents lacking something to do can always take a two-mile ride into St. Louis. Education is obviously important to the citizens of Clayton, with private secondary schools like Washington University and Concordia Seminary calling the city home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clayton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.