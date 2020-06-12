/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
114 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
Clayton
21 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1059 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8025 Maryland Avenue
8025 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1328 sqft
This sophisticated 2 BD with den/2.5 BA home will capture your attention w/ its beautiful views & spacious outdoor terrace. Designed to maximize w/ accessibility from every room, this spot is ideal for relaxing & entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 136
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1117 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University City
Contact for Availability
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
5858 Nina Plaza
5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1220 San Jacinto
1220 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
650 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6771 Nashville Avenue
6771 Nashville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
First Floor 2 bedroom/1bath unit in Dogtown with front and rear entry. Large Eat-In Kitchen. Unit is recently remodeled. Updated flooring, cabinetry, bathroom, painting and windows. Located just minutes from Forest Park, great access to highway 40.
Similar Pages
Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with ParkingClayton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL