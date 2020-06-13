108 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO with balcony
The city of Clayton, Missouri, celebrated its centennial in 2013. It's hard to believe this city of 15,000 has survived this long, considering its first stream of revenue came from a tax on dogs!
Just outside St. Louis, Missouri, you will find the posh city of Clayton. Lavish homes, eye-catching architecture and its storybook appearance make it a perfect setting to film "Desperate Housewives." The city is a picture perfect place to live, with art boutiques, one of a kind eateries and clothing stores. Residents lacking something to do can always take a two-mile ride into St. Louis. Education is obviously important to the citizens of Clayton, with private secondary schools like Washington University and Concordia Seminary calling the city home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clayton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.