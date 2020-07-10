/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
135 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,408
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
1 of 24
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Clayton
625 Westwood
625 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Dining area can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in. Located near downtown Clayton and Wash U. Pets are ok with deposit.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton
621 Westwood
621 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Recently rehabbed beautiful apartment. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Bonus room can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University City
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
University City
603 Westgate Avenue
603 Westgate Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1214 San Jacinto
1214 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5845 Nina Place
5845 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1145 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Looking for a wonderfully affordable spacious CWE condo? Welcome to this Lovely 2Beds/2Baths condo located minutes from Forest Park, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Museums, BJC hospital, Clayton, Fox
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5858 Nina Plaza
5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
6930 Wise Avenue
6930 Wise Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home nestled between hwy 40 and 44 in HiPoint!!! Easy access to Dogtown, Maplewood, Clayton, Forest Park, the Zoo, and Downtown.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University City
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
