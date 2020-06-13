All apartments in Clayton
Ceylon

25 North Central Avenue · (314) 596-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy 1-Month Free and No Security Deposit
Location

25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105
Clayton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 605 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 623 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ceylon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
package receiving
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton. Echoing a stylish alternative to the ordinary, this boutique apartment community presents a chic suburb with an urban flair. Downtown Clayton offers an energetic lifestyle with an assortment of exceptional restaurants, exclusive shops, and entertainment possibilities all within walking distance. Ceylon delivers all you crave in modern living with an array of unique floor plans appointed with high-end finishes and the finest details to make an apartment a home. With beauty in every detail, our open-concept studio, alcove, one, and two-bedroom pet-friendly luxury apartment homes showcase clean design, modern finishes, and countless high-end amenities. Our spectacular and intimate apartment finishes include well-appointed kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances, modern custom cabinetry, subway tile backsplashes, and quartz ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ceylon have any available units?
Ceylon has 18 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ceylon have?
Some of Ceylon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ceylon currently offering any rent specials?
Ceylon is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy 1-Month Free and No Security Deposit
Is Ceylon pet-friendly?
Yes, Ceylon is pet friendly.
Does Ceylon offer parking?
Yes, Ceylon offers parking.
Does Ceylon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ceylon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ceylon have a pool?
Yes, Ceylon has a pool.
Does Ceylon have accessible units?
No, Ceylon does not have accessible units.
Does Ceylon have units with dishwashers?
No, Ceylon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ceylon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ceylon has units with air conditioning.
