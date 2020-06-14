Apartment List
/
MO
/
clayton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO with garage

Clayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
907 South Hanley Road
907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Clayton
1 Unit Available
31 Brighton Way
31 Brighton Way, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2700 sqft
Top notch, top floor penthouse in a luxury 6 unit mid-rise right next to Shaw Park, Straubs Grocers, Clayton Rec Center and so many great shops/restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$864
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University City
Contact for Availability
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
University City
1 Unit Available
6261 Clemens Avenue
6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now! Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University City
1 Unit Available
8323 Delmar Boulevard
8323 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO
Studio
$950
1000 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Apartments For Lease. 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for lease in University City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1220 San Jacinto
1220 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
650 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
University City
1 Unit Available
7535 Washington Avenue
7535 Washington Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1405 Louisville Ave.
1405 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3330 sqft
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.
City Guide for Clayton, MO

The city of Clayton, Missouri, celebrated its centennial in 2013. It's hard to believe this city of 15,000 has survived this long, considering its first stream of revenue came from a tax on dogs! 

Just outside St. Louis, Missouri, you will find the posh city of Clayton. Lavish homes, eye-catching architecture and its storybook appearance make it a perfect setting to film "Desperate Housewives." The city is a picture perfect place to live, with art boutiques, one of a kind eateries and clothing stores. Residents lacking something to do can always take a two-mile ride into St. Louis. Education is obviously important to the citizens of Clayton, with private secondary schools like Washington University and Concordia Seminary calling the city home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clayton, MO

Clayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClayton 3 BedroomsClayton Apartments with Balcony
Clayton Apartments with GarageClayton Apartments with GymClayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClayton Apartments with ParkingClayton Apartments with Pool
Clayton Apartments with Washer-DryerClayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Furnished ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly PlacesClayton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL
Bridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fontbonne UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy