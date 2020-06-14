151 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO with garage
The city of Clayton, Missouri, celebrated its centennial in 2013. It's hard to believe this city of 15,000 has survived this long, considering its first stream of revenue came from a tax on dogs!
Just outside St. Louis, Missouri, you will find the posh city of Clayton. Lavish homes, eye-catching architecture and its storybook appearance make it a perfect setting to film "Desperate Housewives." The city is a picture perfect place to live, with art boutiques, one of a kind eateries and clothing stores. Residents lacking something to do can always take a two-mile ride into St. Louis. Education is obviously important to the citizens of Clayton, with private secondary schools like Washington University and Concordia Seminary calling the city home. See more
Clayton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.