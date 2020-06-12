/
3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO
Clayton
24 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,912
1366 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8008 Orlando Drive
8008 Orlando Drive, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1650 sqft
Charming Tudor (3 Bedroom, 1 Bath) Town Home (Duplex) * Great value, central location, residential lifestyle. * Enrollment to Clayton (Blue Ribbon) School District. * Lovely Clayton restaurants, shopping district & Galleria Mall.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
31 Brighton Way
31 Brighton Way, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2700 sqft
Top notch, top floor penthouse in a luxury 6 unit mid-rise right next to Shaw Park, Straubs Grocers, Clayton Rec Center and so many great shops/restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Clayton
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1415 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1561 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.
University City
1 Unit Available
6261 Clemens Avenue
6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now! Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
6007 Waterman Boulevard
6007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
New Rehab 3 bedroom Perfect for Wash U students. Under $600/month each. Tenant pays electric and gas and $50/month for internet
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
6003 Waterman Boulevard
6003 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous four bedroom unit is located within walking distance of Wash U, on a beautiful property located on the corner of Des Pares and Waterman Blvd.
University City
1 Unit Available
1004 Wild Cherry Lane - 1
1004 Wild Cherry Lane, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new carpet and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
University City
1 Unit Available
978 Warder Avenue - 1
978 Warder Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
1st floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath! Great location with spacious kitchen. ***Additional $65 per month for sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible to get gas, electric, and water service. Go to www.stlsmartrentals.
University City
1 Unit Available
1029 North and South Road - 1
1029 North and South Road, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
University City
1 Unit Available
7535 Washington Avenue
7535 Washington Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room.
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6930 Wise Avenue
6930 Wise Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home nestled between hwy 40 and 44 in HiPoint!!! Easy access to Dogtown, Maplewood, Clayton, Forest Park, the Zoo, and Downtown.
University City
1 Unit Available
1010 Wild Cherry Lane - 1
1010 Wild Cherry Lane, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,581
1119 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
2284 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
