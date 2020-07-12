/
energy park
182 Apartments for rent in Energy Park, St. Paul, MN
87 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
8 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
1 Unit Available
1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105
1390 Carling Drive, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
523 sqft
1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Studio Available August 1, Great Layout, Storage, Walkout to Patio, Underground Parking, Heat/Water/Trash Included! - Studio available August 1 off Energy Park Drive in St. Paul.
Results within 1 mile of Energy Park
15 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
1 Unit Available
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
4 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
1 Unit Available
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
2 Units Available
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
750 sqft
805, 807, 811 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108 Como Apartments offer serene living in a wonderful neighborhood. The homes feature large one and two bedrooms homes with spacious closets and extra storage available.
2 Units Available
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.
1 Unit Available
1302 Hewitt Avenue
1302 Hewitt Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
1302 Hewitt Avenue Available 08/01/20 Hamline College-Off Campus Student Housing - New granite counter tops, fresh exterior and interior paint, new refinished hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
1310 Lafond Avenue
1310 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1220 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1 Unit Available
918 Lafond Ave
918 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
728 sqft
918 Lafond Ave Available 09/01/20 Available Sept 1: Recently Renovated Frogtown Bungalow - Available Sept 1: Wonderfully renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the vibrant Frogtown neighborhood of St.
1 Unit Available
888 Sherburne Ave 2
888 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 2 BD 1 Bath Upper Unit in Saint Paul - Property Id: 301560 Office space and pantry in unit. Shared laundry in basement along with shared garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1622 Van Buren Ave
1622 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors.
Results within 5 miles of Energy Park
6 Units Available
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
68 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
10 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
7 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
16 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
37 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,543
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
