1 bedroom apartments
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
$
North Loop
29 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,615
853 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
$
Holland
3 Units Available
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,011
665 sqft
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
$
Warehouse District
40 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
