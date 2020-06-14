/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
249 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Brighton, MN
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Long Lake
4 Units Available
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,490
929 sqft
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Results within 1 mile of New Brighton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Results within 5 miles of New Brighton
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
River Park
7 Units Available
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Holland
3 Units Available
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,011
665 sqft
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
University
42 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
10 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lake Josephine
5 Units Available
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
725 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$948
760 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
Nicollet Island
20 Units Available
Red 20 Apartments
20 6th St NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,513
701 sqft
Located in the heart of the Minneapolis River District within walking distance of unique clubs and restaurants, including the Herbivorous Butcher and Red Stag Supperclub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Falcon Heights
4 Units Available
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,194
701 sqft
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
St. Anthony
13 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,526
922 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
