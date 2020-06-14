/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MN
Hillside
12 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
705 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you will be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8056
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 6000
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 3023
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 2026
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
47 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
791 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Battle Creek
42 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
750 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
McCarrons
3 Units Available
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
Larpenteur Villa offers a variety of floor plans and styles. Come home to an immaculately kept building within walking distance of McCarron Lake with a children's play area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
