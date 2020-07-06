All apartments in St. Paul
848 Blair Avenue
848 Blair Avenue

848 West Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

848 West Blair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Virtual showing available, if interested in applying, there will be an option to schedule an in person showing***

Washer/Dryer in the house, 2 bedrooms Frogtown!

Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located at 848 Blair Ave near Frogtown Farm Park.
You'll find carpet throughout, washer & dryer in the basement and spacious yard. Pet friendly!

Applicant(s) must have viewed the property
Must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-3
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AjfUVIpjHQIRr88jBKybeFBW9mRNtcMS/view?usp=sharing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

