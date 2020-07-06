848 Blair Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Virtual showing available, if interested in applying, there will be an option to schedule an in person showing***



Washer/Dryer in the house, 2 bedrooms Frogtown!



Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located at 848 Blair Ave near Frogtown Farm Park.

You'll find carpet throughout, washer & dryer in the basement and spacious yard. Pet friendly!



Applicant(s) must have viewed the property

Must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-3

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All + snow/lawn

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



Copy and paste the link below for a virtual showing option:



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AjfUVIpjHQIRr88jBKybeFBW9mRNtcMS/view?usp=sharing