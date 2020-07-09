7605 Edgebrook Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after South Oak Hill neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite and butcher block counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms with custom tile. Walk out lower level, finished family room and large workshop.



First floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom.

Second floor has large third bedroom. Lower level has finished family room, office, 1/2 bath, large laundry room and walk-out to fenced in backyard.



Lots of green space behind property with park and playground. Two minute drive to Knoll Wood shopping center, 10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis, minutes from West End and Methodist hospital. Close to the St. Louis Park community center and Rec Center (outdoor pool and indoor ice skating).



Sorry, no pets allowed, no smoking, maximum 4 occupants. Requirements; income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com