Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

7605 Edgebrook Dr

7605 Edgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Edgebrook Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
South Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in sought after South Oak Hill neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite and butcher block counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms with custom tile. Walk out lower level, finished family room and large workshop.

First floor has living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom.
Second floor has large third bedroom. Lower level has finished family room, office, 1/2 bath, large laundry room and walk-out to fenced in backyard.

Lots of green space behind property with park and playground. Two minute drive to Knoll Wood shopping center, 10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis, minutes from West End and Methodist hospital. Close to the St. Louis Park community center and Rec Center (outdoor pool and indoor ice skating).

Sorry, no pets allowed, no smoking, maximum 4 occupants. Requirements; income 3 x monthly rent, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have any available units?
7605 Edgebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have?
Some of 7605 Edgebrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Edgebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Edgebrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Edgebrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Edgebrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Edgebrook Dr offers parking.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 Edgebrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7605 Edgebrook Dr has a pool.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 7605 Edgebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Edgebrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Edgebrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7605 Edgebrook Dr has units with air conditioning.

