Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
5900 Oxford Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

5900 Oxford Street

5900 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Oxford Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 2+Den townhome with open floor plan and sunlit rooms in a great SLP location. Townhome features private and heated 2-stall garage, cherrywood flooring, 10’ ceilings, large windows with quality blinds, front patio, installed surround sound system, and the washer/dryer is on the same floor as the bedrooms. Village in the Park Townhomes has quiet tree-lined streets, is across the street from a park, but is still close to stores, restaurants, the Cedar Lake Trail, and quick freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Oxford Street have any available units?
5900 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 5900 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 5900 Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 5900 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 5900 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 5900 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 5900 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

