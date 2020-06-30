5900 Oxford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Elegant 2+Den townhome with open floor plan and sunlit rooms in a great SLP location. Townhome features private and heated 2-stall garage, cherrywood flooring, 10’ ceilings, large windows with quality blinds, front patio, installed surround sound system, and the washer/dryer is on the same floor as the bedrooms. Village in the Park Townhomes has quiet tree-lined streets, is across the street from a park, but is still close to stores, restaurants, the Cedar Lake Trail, and quick freeway access.