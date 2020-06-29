All apartments in St. Louis Park
4190 Xenwood Ave S
4190 Xenwood Ave S

4190 Xenwood Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4190 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Brookside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 4BD Newly Remodeled St Louis Park Home for Lease - Property Id: 116249

Reply to ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes in your area.

A beautiful Saint Louis Park 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This charmer sits in the middle of the desired Brookside neighborhood and has all the updates you are looking for. Out back there is an awesome deck, and plenty of yard space to enjoy the Minnesota summers. The two car garage and excellent location of this home make it the full package!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

* Home is for sale but could be purchased and rented to you
**Broker reciprocity thanks to EXP Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116249
Property Id 116249

(RLNE4847019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have any available units?
4190 Xenwood Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have?
Some of 4190 Xenwood Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 Xenwood Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Xenwood Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Xenwood Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4190 Xenwood Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Xenwood Ave S offers parking.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4190 Xenwood Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have a pool?
No, 4190 Xenwood Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4190 Xenwood Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4190 Xenwood Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4190 Xenwood Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4190 Xenwood Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
