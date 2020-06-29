4190 Xenwood Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 4BD Newly Remodeled St Louis Park Home for Lease - Property Id: 116249



Reply to ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes in your area.



A beautiful Saint Louis Park 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. This charmer sits in the middle of the desired Brookside neighborhood and has all the updates you are looking for. Out back there is an awesome deck, and plenty of yard space to enjoy the Minnesota summers. The two car garage and excellent location of this home make it the full package!



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



* Home is for sale but could be purchased and rented to you

