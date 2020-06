Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Snow and lawn care is included in the base rent. Total remodeled unit with hardwood floor throughout. Fresh paint and brand new appliances. Each bedroom has walk in closets. Great location with Shoppes at Knollwood and Cub foods right across the street. Also, easy access to public transportation, parks, bike trail system and much more.