Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3703 Joppa Avenue South

3703 Joppa Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Joppa Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Minikahda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Here's another great listing from Renters Warehouse!This is a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath side by side twin-home with shared front entry.The unit has a main level w/ wood floors throughout the living and dining area, new kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage.Upstairs hosts two bedrooms w/ wood floors and a remodeled full bath.The basement is brand new w/ new carpet throughout the family room, new 3/4 bath w/ stand up shower, and laundry room w/ free front loading washer/dryer.One garage space included, Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55/adult; one time administrative fee of $150. To schedule a showing, copy and paste on the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/dbbf4d909f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have any available units?
3703 Joppa Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have?
Some of 3703 Joppa Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Joppa Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Joppa Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Joppa Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3703 Joppa Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 Joppa Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 Joppa Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

