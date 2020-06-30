2921 Huntington Avenue

Amenities

Jadde @ Renters Warehouse is proud to present this new listing in St. Louis Park!! Both units of this large duplex consisting of 2BD/1BA in Saint Louis Park is available for move in 11/1! THIS WONT LAST LONG!. Main level unit features beautiful hardwood floors and an open floor-plan. The upstairs unit includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath also and plenty of space! Property is within walking distance to Lake Calhoun, Yum Bakery, Starbucks, and MORE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. All pets are welcome! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 1,750) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,750) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery