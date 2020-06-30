All apartments in St. Louis Park
2921 Huntington Avenue

2921 Huntington Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Huntington Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Fern Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Jadde @ Renters Warehouse is proud to present this new listing in St. Louis Park!! Both units of this large duplex consisting of 2BD/1BA in Saint Louis Park is available for move in 11/1! THIS WONT LAST LONG!. Main level unit features beautiful hardwood floors and an open floor-plan. The upstairs unit includes 2 bedrooms 1 bath also and plenty of space! Property is within walking distance to Lake Calhoun, Yum Bakery, Starbucks, and MORE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. All pets are welcome! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 1,750) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,750) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have any available units?
2921 Huntington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 2921 Huntington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Huntington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Huntington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Huntington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Huntington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Huntington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

