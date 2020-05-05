2820 Georgia Avenue S

Amenities

Complete Renovation!! Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent in desired St Louis Park neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, and a huge master suite with private bath and built-in organizers are just a few of the features. New carpets and fresh paint throughout. Private, fenced backyard and an oversized 2 car garage. Ideal location with short commutes to highways, shopping, and Downtown Minneapolis. St Louis Park Schools. Lawn care included in rent.