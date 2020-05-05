All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

2820 Georgia Avenue S

2820 Georgia Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Georgia Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Bronx Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete Renovation!! Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent in desired St Louis Park neighborhood. Gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, and a huge master suite with private bath and built-in organizers are just a few of the features. New carpets and fresh paint throughout. Private, fenced backyard and an oversized 2 car garage. Ideal location with short commutes to highways, shopping, and Downtown Minneapolis. St Louis Park Schools. Lawn care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have any available units?
2820 Georgia Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have?
Some of 2820 Georgia Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Georgia Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Georgia Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Georgia Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Georgia Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Georgia Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 Georgia Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2820 Georgia Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2820 Georgia Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Georgia Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Georgia Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Georgia Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

