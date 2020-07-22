2753 Alabama Avenue S

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage media room pet friendly

This updated home is located in the highly sought after Birchwood neighborhood. The main level features an eat-in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom. Unique floor plan with two bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom upstairs. The walkout basement features, bar, media room, living room or dining area perfect for entertaining. Home backs up to a park. Fully fenced yard. 1 car garage. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. No prior UD's. Income 3X monthly rent. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $2200 Security Deposit: $2200) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet rent/deposit) Please request and schedule all showings online.