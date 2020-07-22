All apartments in St. Louis Park
2753 Alabama Avenue S
2753 Alabama Avenue S

2753 Alabama Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
This updated home is located in the highly sought after Birchwood neighborhood. The main level features an eat-in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom. Unique floor plan with two bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom upstairs. The walkout basement features, bar, media room, living room or dining area perfect for entertaining. Home backs up to a park. Fully fenced yard. 1 car garage. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. No prior UD's. Income 3X monthly rent. Solid rental history. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $2200 Security Deposit: $2200) (PETS: Dog/Cat considered with additional pet rent/deposit) Please request and schedule all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have any available units?
2753 Alabama Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have?
Some of 2753 Alabama Avenue S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Alabama Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Alabama Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Alabama Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Alabama Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2753 Alabama Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Alabama Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2753 Alabama Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2753 Alabama Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Alabama Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Alabama Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Alabama Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
