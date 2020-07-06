2160 Ridge Drive

Amenities

I am looking for someone that would like to sublet my fantastic 1-bedroom apartment in St. Louis Park, while I embark on a 12-month job opportunity internationally. I adore my apartment and want to ensure I have it when I return back to the States! Perfect place for a student in residency, or a corporate traveler looking for something more home-like than a hotel.



Key Amenities:

* Furnished with: couch, coffee table, TV + stand, desk, small dresser and queen bed (plus outdoor deck table + chairs)

* Underground heated parking space

* Washer + dryer in-unit

* Dishwasher

* Large outdoor deck

* Access to outdoor pools

* On busline

* Near West End by Lifetime Fitness

* Cats are considered, dogs are not allowed in the building



If you are interested, I will send you photos directly of my place.



Rent is $1,150 per month, excluding electric and internet/cable.