2160 Ridge Drive

Amenities
I am looking for someone that would like to sublet my fantastic 1-bedroom apartment in St. Louis Park, while I embark on a 12-month job opportunity internationally. I adore my apartment and want to ensure I have it when I return back to the States! Perfect place for a student in residency, or a corporate traveler looking for something more home-like than a hotel.
Key Amenities:
* Furnished with: couch, coffee table, TV + stand, desk, small dresser and queen bed (plus outdoor deck table + chairs)
* Underground heated parking space
* Washer + dryer in-unit
* Dishwasher
* Large outdoor deck
* Access to outdoor pools
* On busline
* Near West End by Lifetime Fitness
* Cats are considered, dogs are not allowed in the building
If you are interested, I will send you photos directly of my place.
Rent is $1,150 per month, excluding electric and internet/cable.