2026 Idaho Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/20/19 Welcome Home - Single Family St. Louis Park - Property Id: 140826



**** First available tour date 8/16. Move in ready 8/17 ****



Incredible location in SLP with nearby access to freeways, West End shopping/dining/entertainment, walking trails/parks, and lakes. Main floor features 2 bedrooms, new bath, refreshed kitchen, hardwood floors, and living room. Fantastic finished lower level includes family room with wet bar, large 3/4 bath, and nice sized 3rd bedroom. Large fenced yard, deck & patio for entertaining, and freestanding storage shed.



PLEASE NOTE:

- First and Last months rent, in addition to security deposit required for a total of $7,200.

- Renters are expected to perform lawn maintenance and snow removal. We will provide all necessary equipment. (This is negotiable however.)

- **Cats & Small dogs 20lbs and under allowed with damage deposit of $500/pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140826p

Property Id 140826



(RLNE5057458)