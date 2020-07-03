2100 Parkway Ave,

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2100 Parkway - Property Id: 203037



End unit with beautiful pond view. The best unit in the development. All new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new light fixtures, new paint, newly refinished cabinets.... Close to HWY 169, 101 and 13. Close to school, shopping and restaurants. Quite neighborhood. Short term lease available. Ready to move in. Close to Savage, Prior Lake, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen.

Property Id 203037



