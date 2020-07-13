/
102 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN with pool
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
419 7th Avenue W
419 7th Avenue West, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
720 sqft
Availaible now! Recently updated home in Shakopee with one level living at its finest. Wood floors with plenty of natural light throughout. Stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets in the kitchen.
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,159
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Burning Tree West
14017 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burning Tree West in Eden Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,449
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
