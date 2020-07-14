Amenities
Riva Ridge Apartments in Shakopee, Minnesota offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are spacious and stylish. The community at Riva Ridge is a perfect to complement your personality! With sensantional floor plans that deliver, heated underground parking, volleyball and basketball courts, pool, an outdoor barbecue area and pet friendly homes for your dog and cat, Riva Ridge has it all. Within minutes of Canterbury Park, Valleyfair Amusement Park, fine dining and shopping, close proximity to highways, you'll never tire of the conveniences Riva Ridge has to offer. A breakthrough in apartment living - call today to schedule your personal tour and come see what everyone is talking about!