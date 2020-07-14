All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like Riva Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
Riva Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Riva Ridge

1224 Shakopee Ave E · (952) 260-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riva Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
car wash area
hot tub
internet access
Riva Ridge Apartments in Shakopee, Minnesota&nbsp;offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are spacious and stylish.&nbsp; The community at Riva Ridge is a perfect to complement your personality! With sensantional floor plans that deliver, heated underground parking, volleyball and basketball courts, pool, an outdoor barbecue area and pet friendly homes for your dog and cat, Riva Ridge has it all. Within&nbsp;minutes of Canterbury Park, Valleyfair Amusement Park, fine dining and shopping, close proximity to highways, you'll never tire of the conveniences Riva Ridge has to offer. A breakthrough in apartment living - call today to schedule your personal tour and come see what everyone is talking about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Internet
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for details; Weight restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
restrictions: Declawed in the front or Paw Pads
Parking Details: heated underground parking: space included with lease. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.
Storage Details: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riva Ridge have any available units?
Riva Ridge has 3 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riva Ridge have?
Some of Riva Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riva Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Riva Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riva Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Riva Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Riva Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Riva Ridge offers parking.
Does Riva Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riva Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riva Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Riva Ridge has a pool.
Does Riva Ridge have accessible units?
No, Riva Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Riva Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riva Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Riva Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riva Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Riva Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity