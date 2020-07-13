/
pet friendly apartments
115 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1026 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1878 Pintail Ave
1878 Pintail Avenue, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1612 sqft
1878 Pintail Ave Available 09/01/20 Updated end unit townhome in Shakopee *3 Bed*1.
Results within 1 mile of Shakopee
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,100
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Move in Special: First Month Free on Studios, One Bedroom, and Two Bedroom Floor Plans and First Two Months free on Two Bedrooms plus Dens with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and
Results within 5 miles of Shakopee
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
48 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,161
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Eden Commons
11605 Wilder Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
960 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated apartments with modern touches. Stainless steel and fireplaces in select units. Furnished units available. Community has 24 hour gym, courtyard, pool and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
31 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,163
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,316
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,449
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
ReNew at Neil Lake
11185 Anderson Lakes Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1167 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
MartinBlu
14301 Martin Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,273
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1123 sqft
Perfectly situated community for commuters, just minutes from US-212. Offers residents a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and more. Units include luxury finishes like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Centrally situated complex near parks, golf courses, the airport and the Mall of America. Within walking distance of Valley West Shopping Center. Units are recently renovated and feature extra storage space.
