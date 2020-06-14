136 Apartments for rent in Shakopee, MN with garage
Shakopee, named after the tribal Chief Sakpe, might mean "number six," but it's number one in authentic Native American heritage and beautifully preserved traditions.Native American settlements have existed in Shakopee since pre-historic times, and these origins are celebrated every August in a festival of native dance.
With about 37,000 residents, Shakopee, Minnesota is a suburb of the Minnesota-St. Paul Twin Cities area, and the county seat of Scott County. Looking to relocate to Shakopee? You'll find plenty of property rentals that are ideal for people looking to move to this exciting area. Located just 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis, on the south bank of the Minnesota River, Shakopee is within easy reach of the big city shopping malls and movie theaters, but still has that small-town community feeling. One thing is for sure: the kids will love the Valleyfair Amusement Park, which has more than 75 stomach-lurching rides to make them scream with delight--and tire them out so you get some blissful quiet when you get home. See more
Shakopee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.