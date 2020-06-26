Amenities

1684 Colonial St Available 07/01/19 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse w/2 Car Garage- Shakopee - Near Target! Available July 1 - Year Built: 2002, Size: 1525 sq ft, Style: Side by Side Townhome, Bedrooms: 3, Bathrooms: 2 1/2 baths



Description: This fabulous townhome was built in 2002 and features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room, large separate dining area, kitchen with plenty of counter space, beautiful maple cabinets. The charming three sided fireplace is visible from the living room, dining room and kitchen. Half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL: Three nice sized bedrooms, master with full, private bath, laundry room, another full bathroom, and loft overlooking the living room. Two car garage. Located just minutes to highway 169 for a quick commute to the Twin Cities. Small pets allowed. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Available July 1, 2019



