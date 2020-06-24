All apartments in Prior Lake
15786 Island View Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

15786 Island View Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Prior Lake, MN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,540 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have any available units?
15786 Island View Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have?
Some of 15786 Island View Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15786 Island View Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
15786 Island View Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15786 Island View Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 15786 Island View Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 15786 Island View Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15786 Island View Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 15786 Island View Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 15786 Island View Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 15786 Island View Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15786 Island View Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 15786 Island View Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
