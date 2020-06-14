72 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 7/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$955
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,242
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,255
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Park at City West Apartments
6426 City West Pkwy, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,264
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,218
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1075 sqft
Convenient location near US-212, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, balcony or patio. The luxury community offers amenities like a pool, sauna, basketball court and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Prior Lake, MN

Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Prior Lake, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prior Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

