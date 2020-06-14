72 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with gym
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 53
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 46
1 of 43
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 63
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 44
1 of 19
1 of 19
Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.
Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Prior Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.