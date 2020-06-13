91 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with balcony
Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.
Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prior Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.