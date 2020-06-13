Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments
13890 Mckenna Road Northwest, Prior Lake, MN
Studio
$1,200
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1150 sqft
Move in Special: One Month Free on One Bedroom B Floor Plans with a Twelve Month Lease! Lake Ridge Luxury Apartments offers upscale living made for your comfort and enjoyment.
Results within 1 mile of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,123
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7623 Arbor Lane
7623 Arbor Lane, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
2 beds, 3 baths, 2 garage, Savage townhouse - Property Id: 125692 Townhouse in Savage for rent - Available immediately! $1,600/mo Two story townhouse. 1,642 sqfts, built 2004 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 attached garages.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2090 Summerhill Court
2090 Summerhill Court, Shakopee, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3125 sqft
Wow! This is an extraordinary home in Shakopee. Beautiful exterior with 3 car garage and large yard. Entering in the home you will notice it is extremely bright and open. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1763 Switchgrass Court
1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1788 Switchgrass Court
1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3100 sqft
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,183
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
68 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$940
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,122
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Gorgeous, recently renovated, smoke-free units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym on site. Memorial Park and the Minnesota River mere minutes away. Convenient access to Highway 169 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2541 Hauer Trl Unit 1
2541 Hauer Trail, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available NOW! Welcome home to this great three-bedroom, two-bath side-by-side duplex in a fantastic Shakopee location! This home features new carpet and kitchen flooring, spacious bedrooms, and a huge lower level family room.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7378 Devin Ln
7378 Devin Lane, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Devin Project LLC - Property Id: 296601 AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 3 BR + Den, 2 BA DETACHED Townhome Maintenance Free Living!! Put your mind to ease with no yard work or snow removal! Features Include: Association Dues included

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
5000 sqft
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
7359 Derby Lane
7359 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths and features an open floor plan, a spacious eat in kitchen and dining room that walks out onto a deck.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
Results within 10 miles of Prior Lake
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
6 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,273
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
12 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
City Guide for Prior Lake, MN

Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prior Lake, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prior Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

