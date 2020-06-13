91 Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN with balcony

Holy smokes! Prior Lake is the birthplace of the former Archbishop of St. Paul-Minneapolis. That's just one example of heavenly things beginning in Prior Lake.

Prior Lake is a city about 20 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota. It's on the shores of Lower and Upper Prior Lake and is just south of the Minnesota River on the edge of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. The area has been rapidly growing for years and continues to expand with time. If you're looking for rental housing near Minneapolis, this is a great option and now is the time to start looking! With a population of 22,796 according to the U.S. Census, it makes for a calmer, suburban alternative to living in the big city! See more