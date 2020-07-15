/
3 bedroom apartments
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prior Lake, MN
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast
17399 Ridgewood Court Southeast, Prior Lake, MN
This 5 bed 3 bath features a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with big windows. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and built in bar. Enjoy quality time on the deck overlooking private wooded rear yard.
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1366 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
7010 South Park Drive
7010 South Park Drive, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
2300 sqft
3 bedroom townhome rental with updated kitchen and baths, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, fireplace in living room. Large deck. 2 car garage. Close to all main shopping centers and parks. Available now for a 12 month lease.
13841 Highway 13 S
13841 Highway 13 S, Savage, MN
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Available 8/1/2020. This is a one of a kind rambler that has plenty of space and room for all your needs. Private backyard and close to shopping and restaurants. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
14550 Lockslie Trail
14550 Lockslie Trail, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Available 06/01/19 Quiet Savage End Unit 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 121503 Savage Townhome available for rent. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher, gas fireplace, whirlpool tub, attached 2 car garage, quiet end unit.
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
4748 W 125th St
4748 West 125th Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
This 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath home located in Savage is available now!! Home features 1330 sq ft, 1 car garage, laundry hookups only! Note ? no A/C!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for
15355 Plumstone Drive
15355 Plumstone Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Like-new two story home in excellent Eden Prairie location! This home is loaded with upgrades including a 3 car wide garage! Open living room and dining offering tons of natural light.
9531 Hartford Circle
9531 Hartford Circle, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Eden Prairie. Located conveniently off of Highway 169.
6825 151st Street
6825 151st Street, Savage, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2376 sqft
New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your
10003 Indigo Drive
10003 Indigo Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
This 4 bedroom detached town-home in Hennepin Village EP. It is a must see!! It has community pool, two play areas and a beautiful gazebo overlooking the River Valley.
5901 Auto Club Road
5901 Auto Club Road, Bloomington, MN
Remarkable custom residence w/ open floor plan & modern design with with no details spared! Pristine Swedish hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, custom built-ins, walk-in closets, grand entrance, private driveway & 1.
1580 Countryside Drive
1580 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1693 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome, loft area for entertainment, upper level laundry. Patio for grilling. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants and lots more! Available 5/1
5278 River Wood Dr
5278 River Wood Drive, Savage, MN
2 BR, 2 Bath, One Level Amenities: dishwasher, garbage disposal, self cleaning range, microwave, on grade patio, washer and dryers in home.
1878 Pintail Ave
1878 Pintail Avenue, Shakopee, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1612 sqft
1878 Pintail Ave Available 09/01/20 Updated end unit townhome in Shakopee *3 Bed*1.
9651 Belmont Lane
9651 Belmont Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1753 sqft
Available August 1st. Updated townhome in a convenient location with quick access to Hwy 169 and 494! Laundry and all three bedrooms on the upper level including a private master suite.
20112 Texas Avenue
20112 Texas Avenue, Scott County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Enjoy country living in this Sprawling rambler offers large rooms! Huge kit w/island + snack bar & more! Master w/private balcony & BA. Jack/Jill BA for 2 bedrooms. 1/2 BA off garage +3/4 BA w/tub in hall.
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Promenade
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
South Cornelia
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1719 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1230 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
Cascade at Town Center
12100 Singletree Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Eden Prairie, near I-494 and Eden Prairie Center. Units with open floor plans, gas fireplace, step-out balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1216 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
